Schwab Charitable Fund Increases Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Schwab Charitable Fund grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,238 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund owned about 0.05% of Darden Restaurants worth $10,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,637,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,161,000 after purchasing an additional 558,916 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,877,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 994,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,425,000 after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 768,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,591,000 after buying an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded up $2.86 on Thursday, hitting $145.76. 11,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.21 and a 12 month high of $149.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.90.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.48.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,424 shares of company stock worth $18,249,880. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

