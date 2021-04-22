Schwab Charitable Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Schwab Charitable Fund increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 66.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,563 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 68,112 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $10,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 16,731 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.00. 483,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,448,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $40.31 and a one year high of $66.76. The stock has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.09 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.56.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.28.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

