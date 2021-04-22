Schwab Charitable Fund Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Schwab Charitable Fund lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $13,377,000. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 118.3% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $418.30. 320,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,363,850. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $275.00 and a 1-year high of $419.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

