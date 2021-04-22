Schwab Charitable Fund Purchases 162,636 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 125.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,636 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 6.8% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $66,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $232.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,081,893. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $189.53 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $629.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $18.19 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Benchmark lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. CLSA cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.73.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

