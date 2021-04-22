Schwab Charitable Fund Purchases 2,605 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Schwab Charitable Fund grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for approximately 1.1% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $10,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 573.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after acquiring an additional 9,815 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,433,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,417.09.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total transaction of $14,062,725.00. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded down $8.50 on Thursday, hitting $1,478.39. 4,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,287. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $980.01 and a 1 year high of $1,524.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,361.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,222.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.