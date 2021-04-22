Schwab Charitable Fund Purchases 44,955 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Schwab Charitable Fund increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,869 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 44,955 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $10,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 160,788 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 43,467 shares during the period. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,325,000. Q Capital Solutions acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,482,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 300,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 72,921 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 37,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LUV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.24.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $964,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,823,183.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,705,603.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,763,796. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

