Schwab Charitable Fund Sells 470 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Schwab Charitable Fund trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,580,000 after acquiring an additional 50,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,078,000 after buying an additional 159,271 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,009,000 after acquiring an additional 278,440 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,126,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,834,000 after acquiring an additional 85,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,118,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,007,000 after purchasing an additional 40,252 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $272.77. 46,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,909. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $148.98 and a 12-month high of $272.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.14.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

