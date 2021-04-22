Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Acquired by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,472 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises 1.0% of Unison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Unison Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FNDF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.71. 1,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,061. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $33.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.55.

