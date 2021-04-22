Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,644 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $11,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 981.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000.

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $32.73 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.55.

