Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Purchased by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 1,491,955.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,552 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up 2.1% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned 0.32% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $13,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 453,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 431,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Moller Financial Services raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 399,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,216,000 after acquiring an additional 39,655 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 326,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 296,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,732,000 after acquiring an additional 15,201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.59. 915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,799. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $25.79 and a 52-week high of $53.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.32.

