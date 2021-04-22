Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Stake Raised by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned 0.10% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 42,731 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,759,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $56.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.70. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $56.29 and a 1-year high of $58.99.

