Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) is Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $6,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 731.3% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.34. 1,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,240. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.08 and a 200-day moving average of $55.30. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.64 and a 12 month high of $56.98.

