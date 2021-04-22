Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Bangor Savings Bank’s 4th Largest Position

Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,495 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bangor Savings Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $55,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,646 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,922,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,768,000 after acquiring an additional 103,053 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,596,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,060,000 after purchasing an additional 66,010 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,013,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,089,000 after purchasing an additional 63,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,936,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,114,000 after purchasing an additional 41,458 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,534. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.95. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $65.84 and a 52 week high of $101.47.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.