Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,129 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 6.5% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $41,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHA traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.62. 10,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,198. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.28. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.86 and a 12 month high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.