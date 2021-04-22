Scotiabank Boosts Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Price Target to $1,900.00

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CNSWF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Constellation Software from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC decreased their price target on Constellation Software from $1,865.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Constellation Software from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,877.50.

Constellation Software stock traded up $63.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,495.70. The stock had a trading volume of 257 shares, compared to its average volume of 833. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,406.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,278.33. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of $928.62 and a 12 month high of $1,619.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $11.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 85.65% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter.

Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

