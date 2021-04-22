Scotiabank Boosts Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target to C$68.00

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price target upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$66.00 price objective on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Metro from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Metro from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Metro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$64.78.

Get Metro alerts:

MRU stock traded down C$0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$57.62. 253,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,082. Metro has a one year low of C$52.63 and a one year high of C$66.25. The stock has a market cap of C$14.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$58.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.40 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Metro will post 3.6800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.