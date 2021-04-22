Scotiabank Raises Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$149.00

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$146.00 to C$149.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EQB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Equitable Group from C$128.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$155.00 price target (up previously from C$130.00) on shares of Equitable Group in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Equitable Group from C$138.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Equitable Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$104.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$137.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$141.50.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

Shares of TSE EQB traded up C$2.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$130.33. The company had a trading volume of 8,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,499. The company has a market cap of C$2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.05. Equitable Group has a 52 week low of C$51.48 and a 52 week high of C$146.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$129.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$107.33.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.45 by C$0.53. The company had revenue of C$151.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$138.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equitable Group will post 16.5299998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric Marshall Beutel sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.00, for a total transaction of C$155,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$479,400. Also, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 1,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.00, for a total transaction of C$257,829.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,768 shares in the company, valued at C$395,824. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,206 shares of company stock worth $878,051.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.