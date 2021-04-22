Scry.info (DDD) Trading Down 26.9% Over Last Week

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 22nd. One Scry.info coin can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Scry.info has a market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $68,075.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Scry.info has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00068696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00020157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.25 or 0.00729393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.60 or 0.00095469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,867.82 or 0.09005766 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00049592 BTC.

Scry.info Coin Profile

Scry.info (CRYPTO:DDD) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8 . The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Scry.info Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

