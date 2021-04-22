SDI Group (LON:SDI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $177.79

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 177.79 ($2.32) and traded as high as GBX 178 ($2.33). SDI Group shares last traded at GBX 173 ($2.26), with a volume of 267,557 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £169.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 177.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 124.76.

Get SDI Group alerts:

In other SDI Group news, insider Isabel Napper sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.29), for a total value of £20,000.75 ($26,131.11). Also, insider David Tilston acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £13,800 ($18,029.79).

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sensitive cameras for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation Opus Instruments brand name; and cameras that have applications in astronomy, life sciences, and flat panel inspection under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for SDI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.