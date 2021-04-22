Seagen Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Seagen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Seagen’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

Get Seagen alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SGEN. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Seagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.36.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $147.49 on Thursday. Seagen has a twelve month low of $134.51 and a twelve month high of $213.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.07 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.10.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $601.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $1,838,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 12,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total transaction of $1,788,979.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,308 shares of company stock worth $12,765,502 over the last ninety days. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagen by 11.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 18.0% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 65,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,818,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagen by 7.6% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Seagen by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.