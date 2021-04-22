Seagen (SGEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Seagen to post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $601.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Seagen to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SGEN stock opened at $147.49 on Thursday. Seagen has a 1-year low of $134.51 and a 1-year high of $213.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.07 and a beta of 1.11.

SGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.36.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total value of $1,838,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 12,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total value of $1,788,979.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,308 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,502 in the last 90 days. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

