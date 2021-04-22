Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Atmos Energy Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ATO)

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) – Seaport Global Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Atmos Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ATO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.92.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $103.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $109.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.91 and its 200 day moving average is $94.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,263,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,693,000 after purchasing an additional 655,903 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,793,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,014,000 after acquiring an additional 303,022 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,752,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,276,000 after acquiring an additional 110,659 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,231,000 after acquiring an additional 491,174 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,058,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,973,000 after acquiring an additional 138,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

