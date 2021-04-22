Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Dover Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Dover in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.61. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Dover’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DOV. Citigroup increased their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.91.

DOV opened at $148.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.57 and a 200-day moving average of $124.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover has a 12-month low of $79.87 and a 12-month high of $148.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Dover by 3.8% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the first quarter worth about $160,000. BOKF NA grew its position in Dover by 54.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Dover by 33.0% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 16,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Dover by 5.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

