SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.17.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPNE. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

In other news, Director Renee Gaeta sold 2,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $53,377.60. Corporate insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 299.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPNE opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.92. The stock has a market cap of $587.33 million, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.24. SeaSpine has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $46.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.46 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a negative net margin of 27.32%. As a group, analysts expect that SeaSpine will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.