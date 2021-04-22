Secret (SCRT) Reaches Market Cap of $227.63 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. In the last week, Secret has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a total market cap of $227.63 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can now be bought for about $3.27 or 0.00006029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.46 or 0.00552871 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00029852 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,804.82 or 0.03332057 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000126 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000295 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 181,732,155 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

