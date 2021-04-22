Secret (SCRT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.31 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. In the last seven days, Secret has traded down 41.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Secret coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.70 or 0.00005490 BTC on exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $187.99 million and $4.31 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $238.36 or 0.00485245 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00028176 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,419.87 or 0.02890464 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000033 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 181,795,034 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

