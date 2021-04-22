SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.

SCWX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut SecureWorks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

SCWX stock opened at $13.57 on Thursday. SecureWorks has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $16.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.62 and a beta of 1.17.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $139.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.63 million. As a group, analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCWX. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SecureWorks during the 1st quarter worth about $3,519,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SecureWorks by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 16,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SecureWorks by 370.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 52,729 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SecureWorks by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 153,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 30,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in SecureWorks by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 31,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. 9.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

