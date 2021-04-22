SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Down 3.2%

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) shares dropped 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.11 and last traded at $13.13. Approximately 1,222 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 77,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.

SCWX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut SecureWorks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.52 and a beta of 1.17.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). SecureWorks had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $139.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.63 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in SecureWorks by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,411,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,060,000 after purchasing an additional 287,828 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in SecureWorks by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 921,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,103,000 after purchasing an additional 205,732 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SecureWorks by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 722,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in SecureWorks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 315,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SecureWorks in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,665,000. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

