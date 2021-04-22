Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) Trading Up 3.1%

Security Federal Co. (OTCMKTS:SFDL) shares were up 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.00 and last traded at $33.00. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.

The firm has a market cap of $107.35 million, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. Security Federal had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $11.22 million for the quarter.

Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, various money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates, negotiated rate jumbo certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

