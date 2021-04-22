Seeing Machines (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.16. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 191,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11.

Seeing Machines Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SEEMF)

Seeing Machines Limited provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OEM and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

