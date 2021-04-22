SEEN 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $20,177.00 (SEEN)

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One SEEN coin can now be bought for about $8.73 or 0.00017502 BTC on exchanges. SEEN has a total market capitalization of $6.15 million and approximately $20,177.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SEEN has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00065449 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00017984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00092326 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.85 or 0.00677509 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00048465 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,705.08 or 0.07429904 BTC.

About SEEN

SEEN is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. The official website for SEEN is seen.haus . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here . SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

SEEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SEEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

