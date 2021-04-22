SEEN Price Down 18.4% Over Last 7 Days (SEEN)

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. In the last week, SEEN has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. SEEN has a total market cap of $6.32 million and approximately $89,445.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SEEN coin can currently be bought for about $8.97 or 0.00016354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00069258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00020114 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $403.14 or 0.00735003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00095465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,772.35 or 0.08700852 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00049689 BTC.

SEEN Profile

SEEN (CRYPTO:SEEN) is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. The official message board for SEEN is seen-haus.medium.com . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here . SEEN’s official website is seen.haus

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

Buying and Selling SEEN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SEEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

