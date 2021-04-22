SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

SEGXF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Peel Hunt raised SEGRO to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEGXF opened at $14.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average is $12.68. SEGRO has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $14.46.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

