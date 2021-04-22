SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Price Target Raised to $71.00

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SEI Investments from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.30.

SEI Investments stock opened at $63.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.99 and a 200-day moving average of $57.24. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $45.96 and a 1 year high of $63.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $3,145,302.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,552,141.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $295,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,332.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,994 shares of company stock worth $6,373,795 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 259.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

