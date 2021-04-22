Seigniorage Shares Reaches Market Cap of $2.80 Million (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 21st. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 21.3% against the dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $99,767.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00061732 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.64 or 0.00274413 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $542.66 or 0.01001850 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00024290 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $350.09 or 0.00646326 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53,795.93 or 0.99317823 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

