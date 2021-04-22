Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.51

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.51 and last traded at $37.05, with a volume of 858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.02.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SEM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.33. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James S. Ely III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $700,400.00. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $9,753,000.00. Insiders have sold 414,391 shares of company stock worth $13,662,334 over the last three months. 19.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

