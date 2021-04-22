Selfkey Hits Market Cap of $57.80 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. One Selfkey coin can now be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Selfkey has a total market cap of $57.80 million and $11.67 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded down 40.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00065412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00017734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00092553 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.56 or 0.00671026 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00049989 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,601.27 or 0.07223155 BTC.

About Selfkey

KEY is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,588,195,381 coins. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

