Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,287 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $14,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

SRE opened at $138.60 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.16 and a one year high of $140.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.24 and its 200-day moving average is $127.37. The company has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

