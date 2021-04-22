Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.85 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sempra Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $2.85 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SRE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

NYSE SRE opened at $138.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.37. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.16 and a one year high of $140.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

