Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Gap Up to $67.12

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $67.12, but opened at $70.60. Semtech shares last traded at $68.17, with a volume of 106 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SMTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Semtech from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 97.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.18.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.24 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 8.30%. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $347,566.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,858.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $230,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,061,383.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,236. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 187.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the first quarter worth $223,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

