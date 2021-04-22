Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $82.19

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $82.19 and last traded at $82.06, with a volume of 4185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 50.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.74 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.70%.

In related news, Director Elaine R. Wedral sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $225,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,765,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $351,559,000 after buying an additional 173,068 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,971,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,472,000 after purchasing an additional 463,123 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 1,860.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 743,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,830,000 after purchasing an additional 705,341 shares during the period. Falcon Edge Capital LP increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 718,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,030,000 after purchasing an additional 214,269 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:SXT)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.