Sentinel Chain (SENC) Market Capitalization Tops $385,940.37

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. One Sentinel Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Chain has a market capitalization of $385,940.37 and $68,535.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded 33.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sentinel Chain Coin Profile

Sentinel Chain (SENC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org . Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

