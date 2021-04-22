Sentinel (DVPN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.39 Million

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $46.09 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for about $0.0230 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Sentinel has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000446 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 coins. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

