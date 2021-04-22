Sentinel Reaches One Day Volume of $1.38 Million (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for $0.0232 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a market cap of $46.43 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000390 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

DVPN is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

