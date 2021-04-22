Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 75.94%. The business had revenue of $27.65 million during the quarter.

Shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock opened at $17.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.75. Seritage Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $24.06. The stock has a market cap of $696.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.26.

In related news, insider Edward S. Lampert sold 67,493 shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $1,428,826.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Edward S. Lampert sold 23,476 shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $537,835.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,224 shares of company stock worth $3,676,260. 7.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

