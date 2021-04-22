ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in ServiceNow by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,247,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.08, for a total value of $41,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,710.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total value of $8,422,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,983.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,505 shares of company stock valued at $26,539,008. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $546.47 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.70 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37. The stock has a market cap of $107.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $505.16 and a 200-day moving average of $526.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. OTR Global upgraded ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $601.67.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.