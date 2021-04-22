ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price target points to a potential upside of 23.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. OTR Global upgraded ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.46.

ServiceNow stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $548.49. 894,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,903. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $505.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $526.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.30 billion, a PE ratio of 155.38, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow has a one year low of $292.70 and a one year high of $598.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total value of $393,530.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,016.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total value of $542,107.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,933,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,505 shares of company stock valued at $26,539,008. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 127,545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,991,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

