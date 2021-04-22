ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 38.46%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Hovde Group cut ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

NASDAQ SFBS opened at $62.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.25. ServisFirst Bancshares has a twelve month low of $27.98 and a twelve month high of $64.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.98 and a 200 day moving average of $45.76.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $654,000. Institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $2,071,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 453,054 shares in the company, valued at $26,816,266.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.20%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.