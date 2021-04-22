SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.8% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,522,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP stock opened at $146.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $203.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.16. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

