SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,584 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price objective (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.03.

Shares of FB opened at $301.47 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.14 and a 1 year high of $315.88. The company has a market capitalization of $858.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $288.24 and a 200-day moving average of $274.95.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total value of $86,204.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,501.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,619,918 shares of company stock worth $457,346,443. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

